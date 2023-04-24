Joliet ex-con accused of almost striking officers in failed bid to evade arrest, police say

A man on parole was accused of attempting to run over several officers outside a Joliet grocery store and then crashing into several vehicles during a failed attempt to evade arrest, police said.

About 5 p.m. Saturday, officers were at the Sunshine Food Mart, 806 Wilcox St. when they saw Martin Craig, 34, of Joliet, inside of an Audi A5 at the parking lot, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Those officers knew Craig warrant for his arrest from Grundy County on an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge and another warrant for a parole violation, English said.

Craig, who has a chest tattoo that says, “Get rich or go to jail trying,” has been on parole since Sept. 20, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Officers attempted to block Craig’s vehicle at the grocery store with their unmarked squad vehicle, which had its emergency lights illuminated, according to English.

Craig, in turn, placed his vehicle in drive and then drove at multiple officers, all of whom had to quickly jump out of the way, English said.

“While fleeing in his vehicle, Craig struck an unmarked squad car as well as three additional unoccupied private vehicles,” English said.

Craig’s vehicle also struck a nearby fence and fled on Wilcox Street at a high rate of speed, he said. The police pursuit was terminated out of concern for safety.

A short time later, officers located Craig’s Audi in Crest Hill and they developed information that Craig and others were likely in a house in the 1800 block of Inner Circle in Crest Hill, English said.

Rebecca Cortez (Joliet Police Department)

Officers located Craig at the residence and he was placed into custody on suspicion of aggravated assault, aggravated fleeing, controlled substance possession, obstructing a police officer, driving on a revoked license and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Officers had received consent to search the residence and recovered a substance suspected to be cocaine and fentanyl, English said.

Rebecca Cortez, 34, of Dwight, and Kaitlin Findley, 23, Crest Hill, were also located at the residence and arrested, English said.

Findley was arrested on probable cause of disorderly conduct. She was accused of texting 911 in an attempt to draw officers to a different residence, according to English.

Cortez had been arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.