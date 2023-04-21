Joliet mapping out city streetscapes

Joliet residents may see a Cyclomedia Technology vehicle in their neighborhoods in the coming weeks taking pictures of the streetscape.

The city is working with the company on a roadway mapping and asset management project.

The project starts Monday and is expected to take up to four weeks to complete.

“When the mapping is complete, assets such as the number of streetlights, fire hydrants, stop signs, pavement marking, etc. can be extracted for use by city staff,” the city said in a news release.

A Cyclomedia vehicle with camera equipment attached will be used for street-level photography that will capture 360-degree imagery on all streets in the city limits.

For additional information, residents can contact the Department of Public Works at 815-724-4200.