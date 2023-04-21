Joliet man charged with delivering cocaine

A Joliet man is facing felony charges after he was identified by investigators as a suspect who was delivering cocaine, police said.

At 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Luis Rosado, 44, of Joliet, was placed into custody at the Joliet Police Department after he turned himself on a $50,000 bond warrant for his arrest signed by Will County Judge Elizabeth Dow.

Rosado was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, class X felonies that are punishable by 6 to 30 years in prison.

He also faces three more charges of delivery of a controlled substance that carries a less severe penalty and another felony charge of unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

The charges against Rosado were the result of an extensive investigation conducted by the Joliet Police Department’s narcotics unit, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The charges alleged Rosado delivered cocaine on March 13, March 17 and March 24. He was also charged with possessing more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams of marijuana with intent to deliver.