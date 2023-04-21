Boys volleyball: Middle attack leads Plainfield East past Joliet West

PLAINFIELD – It didn’t take long for Plainfield East to assert itself Thursday in a 25-11, 25-19 Southwest Prairie Conference win over Joliet West.
At the center of it all, coming out of the middle, was Braxton Francis.
Francis recorded seven kills, five blocks and five digs and set the tone for the match early.
Working off of quick sets from Thomas Tagtmeyer (25 assists), Francis had four kills and a block early in the first set to push the Bengals out to a 15-6 lead. Later in the first, he delivered a kill from the back row before ending the set with a kill. Francis and teammate Timothy Bannon dominated the action at the net on offense and defense, thwarting most of the Joliet West attack attempts.
“We felt like we wanted to move the ball around tonight,” Francis said. “We’re lucky that we have a lot of guys that we can move the ball to, and Thomas is smart with the ball. He knows who has the hot hand and how to get them the ball.
“We have been working a lot in practice and watching a lot of film to get better at what we aren’t very good at.”
There wasn’t much the Bengals (10-3, 3-0) didn’t do well Thursday. Besides the strong offensive showing of Francis, Bannon, Evan Whaley and captain Nathan Grutza (6 kills), Plainfield East made several outstanding defensive plays, bringing up balls that appeared to be destined for the floor. They also kept the serving and hitting errors to a minimum.
It all added up to a convincing win.
“We needed that,” East coach Jeff Wilkie said. “We have been working on getting our middles more involved, and we were able to put that into practice tonight. We have been building on the work that Thomas and Braxton and Tim and Evan have been doing.
“We wanted to focus on our block. That’s something the kids wanted to work on, and they have done a good job. Our defense, we brought a lot of balls up. I was even surprised at some of them.”
The Bengals threatened to run away and hide in the second set as well, holding another 15-6 lead. Joliet West refused to go down easily, however, and rallied behind three kills from Landon Brouwer and one each by Tommy Fellows and Drew Johnson to pull to within 16-14. Plainfield East outscored the Tigers (8-9, 0-3) 9-5 the rest of the way, getting two blocks and a kill from Francis and a match-ending kill by Grutza.
“This was probably our cleanest match of the year,” Wilkie said. “We were able to spread the offense around and use a lot of guys. That frees up Nathan on the outside, and he’s a very nice security blanket to have out there.”
Brouwer led Joliet West with six kills, while Fellows added three and Fleishauer two.