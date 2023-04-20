Joliet’s inspector general will no longer report directly to the mayor

As Mayor Bob O’Dekirk presided over the final meeting of his term, the City Council approved a plan that would make Joliet’s inspector general – a source of recent controversy – report to a broader audience when his successor takes office next month.

With Mayor-Elect Terry D’Arcy set to take office May 1, the City Council on Tuesday approved the change in the city’s inspector general ordinance in a divided vote that suggested some may want to do away with the position altogether. For the first time since O’Dekirk created the office almost eight years ago, the inspector general will report to the entire City Council and not just to the mayor.

“This broadens the reporting requirement so the inspector general report always goes to the City Council,” City Manager James Capparelli told the council. “It’s a little better in terms of everybody seeing it.”

The change comes even as Inspector General Sean Connolly continues an investigation into allegations aimed at O’Dekirk dating back to November 2020. The council approved the measure in a 5-3 vote but only after O’Dekirk cast a tie-breaking vote to block a motion that would have tabled it until after D’Arcy and two new council members took office.

Inspector General Sean Connolly leaves the Will County Courthouse on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Council member Sherri Reardon made the motion to table the vote, saying the council had been misled when it was told in early 2022 that a new state law required the hiring of an inspector general.

Reardon said the law does not mention the position of inspector general but refers to an “auditing official” to look into misspending and misconduct but whose duties could be assigned to the county state’s attorney.

“For this reason, I feel we spent a lot of money hiring somebody we never had to hire in the first place,” Reardon said.

Councilwoman Sherri Reardon at Joliet City Council meeting in 2022. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Reardon said the city could’ve gone to Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s office for investigations of misconduct, inefficiencies and waste at City Hall instead of hiring an inspector general.

“I am looking to use the appropriate jurisdiction. That would be the Will County state’s attorney,” Reardon said after council member Larry Hug asked her if she was looking to get rid of the inspector general so the city could have “rampant corruption.”

“We were told that we were required to have this, and we were never required,” Reardon replied.

The mayor criticized Reardon for suggesting inspector general duties be given to Glasgow, who has refused Connolly’s attempt to interview him as part of an investigation into allegations that retired Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner, his deputy chief Marc Reid and several others pressured former Joliet council member Don “Duck” Dickinson into filing a false police report against O’Dekirk. Glasgow also filed a motion in court contending that the Joliet inspector general position violates the state constitution

O’Dekirk said he couldn’t believe Reardon would suggest Glasgow, “who’s named in an active investigation, who’s not cooperating with the inspector general, who’s filed suit to try to stop this investigation that he’s now named in, that that’s the person you want to have investigative authority.”

“It doesn’t make any sense,” O’Dekirk said.

Glasgow’s name appeared in Illinois State Police reports as one of several people who apparently had contact with Dickinson by phone. Connolly did not link Glasgow or several others who were in contact with Dickinson to any wrongdoing in his March 1 report.

When asked about O’Dekirk’s comments, Glasgow said in a statement that he would not “dignify these unsupported accusations with a response.”

“I have spent my career litigating matters in the courtroom, and the constitutionality of the Joliet inspector general ordinance will be addressed in court,” Glasgow said.

The city’s previous inspector general was a staff attorney until February 2022, when Connolly, a private attorney in Westmont, was contracted for the position. Since then, Connolly has produced four reports that have been made public – all of them targeting in some way council member Pat Mudron, who has been at odds with O’Dekirk on key city issues.

The city released the report alleging Mudron was part of the group that sought to discredit O’Dekirk on March 2, barely more than a month before the election in which Mudron was on the ballot. He was reelected to a third term.

O’Dekirk told Mudron that he should recuse himself from votes on the inspector general position because he had been the subject of the investigations. But Mudron voted both times, first to table the matter and next in opposition.

Connolly is seeking to not only prevent Glasgow from entering his lawsuit case so he can dismiss it, but also take the case out of Will County jurisdiction. In an April 10 motion, Connolly accused Glasgow of trying to “prevent the evidence of his calls and text messages” with Dickinson “from coming to light.”

“This is a personal matter for him. The state’s attorney did not challenge the constitutionality of the [inspector general] ordinance until his name came up in the documents the IG received from [Illinois State Police],” according to Connolly’s motion.