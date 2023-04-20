Bolingbrook man sentenced to 13 years in prison for break-ins, secretly video recording victims

A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to breaking into multiple residences in Bolingbrook and secretly video recording unsuspecting victims, including children, as they slept.

On Wednesday, Zacharie Brown, 29, of Bolingbrook, pleaded guilty to unauthorized video recording, attempted criminal sexual abuse, criminal trespass to a residence and residential burglary.

Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak sentenced Brown to 13 years in prison.

“This sick individual videotaped people sleeping in their own homes,” said Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow in a statement.

Glasgow said Brown violated the victims’ privacy and “took away their sense of security and safety.”

“At least the victims will sleep a bit more soundly knowing that Brown is locked away and won’t be able to sneak into their homes from behind prison bars,” Glasgow said.

Over the course of several months in 2021, Brown on numerous separate occasions entered occupied residences through unlocked doors and windows and proceeded to videotape the victims who lived in the residences as they slept, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

In some instances, the clothing of the victim or bedding was removed to expose the victim’s body for the purposes of recording, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Brown was apprehended by police after one of the victims chased Brown out of his residence and proceeded to chase him in his vehicle, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

After police received a description of Brown’s vehicle and a partial plate number, they located Brown with the use of a tracker obtained for the vehicle, according to the state’s attorney’s office.