$100,000 bond set for Joliet man accused of shooting Jeep occupied by man, woman

A $100,000 bond was set for a Joliet man facing felony charges after he was accused of shooting a Jeep Cherokee occupied by a man and a woman.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Douglas Norris, 55, was booked into the Will County jail and charged with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Norris was arrested after officers responded at 11:44 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of a disturbance in the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue in Joliet.

When officers arrived, they determined that Norris had fired a handgun at a Jeep Cherokee occupied by a man and a woman who arrived at a residence, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

While the Jeep Cherokee was struck several times by gunfire, the man and woman were not injured, English said. The victims were able to drive away in the Jeep Cherokee, he said.

Officers then located Norris at a residence in the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue and placed him into custody.

Numerous spent shell casings were found at the scene but not the handgun, English said.