Bolingbrook man accused of recklessly firing gun, endangering woman, child

A Bolingbrook man was arrested on charges of allegedly endangering a woman and a child by recklessly firing a gun inside of a residence last year.

On Tuesday, Bradley Ballard, 33, was booked into the Will County jail on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, domestic battery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The charges against Ballard were the result of a Bolingbrook Police Department investigation into a June 21, 2022 shooting at a residence in the 100 block of Brookwood Lane.

About 8:50 p.m. on that day, officers responded to the location in reference to an earlier domestic situation that occurred about 5 p.m., according to Bolingbrook police.

Ballard had left the home before officers arrived, police said.

Officers were informed that Ballard was involved in an argument with a 30-year-old woman and Ballard threatened her while armed with a handgun, police said.

During the argument, Ballard threw the woman onto a bed and proceeded to fire the handgun next to the victim, police said.

He threatened the victim and briefly left the room before returning and firing an additional round into the wall, police said. He then fled the residence.

A criminal complaint filed against Ballard alleged he fired a gun in a reckless manner, which endangered the bodily safety of a woman and a child.

Ballard was further accused in the complaint of firing the gun “into the wall of a children’s bedroom.”

Ballard remains in jail as of Wednesday on a $200,000 bond.