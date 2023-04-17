New Lenox man pleads guilty to yelling ‘white power,’ making Nazi salute

A hate crime charge was dropped against a New Lenox man who instead pleaded guilty to a lesser offense over an incident in which he yelled “white power” and made a Nazi salute to a mother and her Black foster children in 2021.

On April 6, Justyn Giarraputo, 39, of New Lenox, agreed to plead guilty to disorderly conduct over the March 18, 2021, incident.

The disorderly conduct charge said Giarraputo yelled “white power” multiple times and made a Nazi salute gesture as a woman walked by him and to her vehicle, where her Black foster children were, court records show.

A felony charge of hate crime was dropped against Giarraputo as part of a plea deal.

Will County Judge Sarah Jones sentenced Giarraputo to 24 months of probation.

As part of his probation, Giarraputo is required to perform 200 hours of public service for a nonprofit organization.

If the Will County probation department finds a program – either online or in person – that discourages hate crimes, Giarraputo will be required to complete the program.

If the probation department can’t find such a program, Giarraputo shall engage in a therapy session with a therapist to “address the discouragement of hate crimes,” according to the sentencing order. He’s also required to continue mental health counseling.

Further, Giarraputo must write a letter of apology to the mother for his actions March 18, 2021, which also will be forwarded to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In 2021, New Lenox Police Chief Louis Alessandrini said Giarraputo had thrown up a Nazi salute and shouted “white power” at three Black children who were sitting in a car parked outside Walgreens, 466 Nelson Road, New Lenox.

The mother of the children arrived in time to see Giarraputo and his vehicle, and she provided descriptions of both to police, Alessandrini said at the time.

Police also obtained store surveillance video, he said.

Officers then tracked down Giarraputo and, “based on our conversation with him, we were able to present a case to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office,” Alessandrini said.

“That sort of stuff is not going to be tolerated in New Lenox. What he did went above and beyond free speech.” Alessandrini said in 2021.