Joliet man tosses potted plants during parking dispute, police say

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Joliet after he was accused of throwing his neighbor’s potted plants during a parking dispute, police said.

At about 8 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to an apartment in the 400 block of Summit Street for a dispute involving Jorge Montalvo, 20, of Joliet, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers determined a woman who lives in the downstairs apartment at that location had been involved in a parking dispute with Montalvo, who lives in the upstairs apartment in the building, English said.

“Montalvo grew angry, picked up the victim’s potted plants, and threw them to the ground near a vehicle, damaging the plants,” English said.

Officers met with Montalvo and placed him into custody on probable cause of disorderly conduct. He was then released on his own recognizance.