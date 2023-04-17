Joliet man accused of tossing antifreeze on woman, police say

A Joliet man was accused of throwing a container of antifreeze on a woman while the two were in a vehicle and choking her, police said.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park, 201 W. Jefferson St., in Joliet, for a disturbance, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned Stan Whiting, 27, of Joliet, had battered a woman while the two were in a vehicle, English said.

“Whiting grew angry and threw a container of antifreeze at the victim, spilling antifreeze on her and inside of the vehicle,” English said.

Whiting was also accused of choking the woman, he said.

While officers were speaking to Whiting, he made comments that he “wished to end his life and jump into the nearby Des Plaines River.”

As officers attempted to arrest Whiting, he pulled away and ran from them, English said.

“Officers quickly caught up to Whiting and placed him into custody without further incident,” English said.

Whiting was arrested on probable cause of domestic battery, aggravated battery and obstructing a police officer.

Whiting was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for an evaluation, he said. Later in the day, Whiting was released, taken to the police department for processing and then booked into the Will County jail.

Whiting’s bond was set at $10,000 and he was released at 4 p.m. on Sunday after posting 10% of that amount, according to the county jail log.