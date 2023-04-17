Indiana man accused of stealing bag with 2 handguns, ammunition, police say

A Joliet resident’s bag of handguns and ammunition was allegedly stolen by a 20-year-old man last March, police said.

Detectives investigating the incident were able to identify Keenen Woods, 20, of Indianapolis, Indiana, as the suspected thief, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

After detectives secured a warrant for Woods’ arrest, they encountered him during a traffic stop about 3 a.m. on Saturday and took him into custody, English said.

Woods was then booked into the Will County jail on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, burglary and theft.

Woods’ bond has been set at $200,000.

The investigation that led to Woods’ arrest began about 3 p.m. March 28, when officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Dover Street, English said.

When officers arrived, they learned a resident had a bag containing two handguns and ammunition stolen by the suspect later identified as Woods, English said.

Further investigation determined the alleged victim of the theft had been preparing to leave for a gun range when he was approached by Woods, who took the bag and fled in a vehicle, according to English.

Woods’ next court date has been scheduled for May 5.