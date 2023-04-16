Plainfield man dies after Joliet crash

A Plainfield man died from injuries sustained in a crash Friday when his truck hit an Interstate 55 barrier wall.

Bryan Henderson, 53, of Plainfield, was pronounced dead at 9:56 p.m. at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn after an incident on the frontage road, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The accident occurred at 12:36 p.m. on the I-55 frontage road north of Caton Farm Road, according to Joliet police, who did not identify Henderson in a news release.

Police did say the accident involved a 53-year-old Plainfield resident who was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with critical injuries after being extricated from his vehicle.

A preliminary investigation showed that a GMC 2500 pickup headed south left the road and hit the concrete barrier wall, police said.

The road was closed for hours while the crash scene was reconstructed, police said. The accident remains under investigation.