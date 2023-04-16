Motorcyclist dies in Joliet crash

A motorcyclist died and another person faces critical injuries after a Friday accident in Joliet.

Tyler Gallo, 20, of Willow Springs, was killed in the collision.

Joliet police said Gallo was driving on Interstate 55 Northeast Frontage Road at about 11:11 p.m. when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle making a turn onto Pandola Avenue.

Two female passengers of the Ford Edge that collided with the motorcycle were taken to Ascension Saint Joseph–Joliet hospital, and one of them suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 69-year-old driver of the Ford Edge and another male passenger were not injured, police said.

A preliminary investigation by Joliet police determined that the motorcycle was headed north when it struck the passenger side of the Ford Edge, which was in the process of making a turn onto Pandola.

Gallo was ejected from the motorcycle in the collision. He was pronounced dead at Ascension Saint Joseph–Joliet.