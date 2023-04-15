Man arrested in Lockport home invasion

Lockport police used a Taser on a man threatening them with “a gardening implement” before arresting him for an early Saturday home invasion and battery.

A 72-year-old-man and 54-year-old woman were battered with “a concrete lawn decoration” during the invasion in which their house and belongings were damaged, according to a news release from the Lockport Police Department.

Police believe the suspect “may have been under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms at the time of the incident,” the release said.

Alexander P. Lello, 32, of the 1500 block of South Hamilton St. in Lockport, was arrested and is awaiting a bond hearing on charges of home invasion, aggravated battery, battery, aggravated assault to a police officer, and resisting a police officer, according to the release.

Police were called at 12:52 a.m. by one of the victims who fled the residence in the 1500 block of South Washington St.

Officers on their way were told that the home invader had fled from the house.

Police said they located Lello in the 1700 block of South Madison Street.

“He was ordered by officers to stop and that he was under arrest,” the release said. “He turned to face the officers and threatened them with a gardening implement. Officers then deployed a Taser conducted energy weapon device on Lello and were able to safely place him under arrest.”

No police were injured.

The man and woman battered in the incident did not know Lello, police said.

“Lello entered the unlocked victims’ residence after leaving his own residence following a domestic disturbance,” the release said.

The intruder damaged several items on the front porch where he got the lawn decoration used to batter the victims once entering the house, police said. He also went into the basement damaging several walls and a television before fleeing.

The man injured in the invasion was taken to Silver Cross Hospital to be treated for a head laceration. The woman “suffered minor redness and soreness,” the release said.

According to the release, Lello was taken to a hospital “as a precaution due to the use of the Taser device and his intoxication” and then taken to the to the Will County jail, “once cleared by medical professionals.”