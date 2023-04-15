April 15, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperElectionEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Joliet house fire creates heavy smoke

Residents were able to evacuate

By Bob Okon

Joliet firefighters shown at the scene of a past fire. (Shaw Media)

Joliet firefighters put out an early morning house fire on Saturday.

Heavy smoke and fire was coming out of the roof of the two-story house ay 408 Whitney Ave. when firefighters arrived, the Joliet Fire Department said in a news release.

All residents got out of the house, and no one was injured.

The first firefighters arrived within two minutes of getting the call at 5:12 a.m., the release said. Multiple hose lines were used to extinguish the second-floor fire, which was declared under control at 5:58 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from Stations 1, 4, 5, 6 and 8 went to the fire. In addition to extinguishing the fire, crews “performed water supply, search, ventilation, salvage and overhaul, safety and support functions,” the release said.