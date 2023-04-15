Joliet house fire creates heavy smoke

Joliet firefighters put out an early morning house fire on Saturday.

Heavy smoke and fire was coming out of the roof of the two-story house ay 408 Whitney Ave. when firefighters arrived, the Joliet Fire Department said in a news release.

All residents got out of the house, and no one was injured.

The first firefighters arrived within two minutes of getting the call at 5:12 a.m., the release said. Multiple hose lines were used to extinguish the second-floor fire, which was declared under control at 5:58 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from Stations 1, 4, 5, 6 and 8 went to the fire. In addition to extinguishing the fire, crews “performed water supply, search, ventilation, salvage and overhaul, safety and support functions,” the release said.