New Lenox gun shop owner back in Will County jail on theft by deception, burglary charges

A New Lenox gun shop owner was back in jail on new charges accusing him fraudulently obtaining two Ford Broncos worth $1144,830 and burglarizing the Frankfort dealership that owned the vehicles.

On Friday morning, Jeffery Regnier, 45, and his co-defendant, Greta Keranen, 49, both of Manhattan, were booked into the Will County jail after they were both charged with theft by deception, burglary and forgery. Keranen was further charged with loan fraud and wire fraud.

Regnier is the owner of Kee Firearms and Training, 21660 S. Moni Drive, New Lenox. He also ran in the June 28, 2022 in the Republican primary for Illinois First Congressional District but lost that race.

Regnier and Keranen had previously been in jail in a separate case involving more than 20 felony charges involving Paycheck Protection Program fraud, money laundering, theft and wire fraud.

In both cases, Regnier and Keranen were investigated by the U.S. Secret Service.

Greta Keranen (Will County Sheriff's Office)

In the latest case filed on Friday, a criminal complaint alleged Regnier and Keranen submitted fraudulent business credit applications to secure two Ford Broncos valued at $144,830, from Currie Motors Ford, 9423 W. Lincoln Highway, Frankfort.

The complaint alleged Regnier and Keranen falsely representing on the applications that Keranen’s business, Kee Construction, had a grossly monthly profit of $400,000.

Regnier and Keranen were further charged with entering Currie Motors Ford on April 3 with the intent to commit theft.

Will County Judge Dave Carlson signed warrants for the arrest of Regnier and Kernane that each carried a $2 million bond.

In the first case that was filed against Regnier and Kernan on Feb. 27, Carlson had set the bonds on their arrest warrants at $1 million.

However, Carlson allowed Kernan to be released from jail on Feb. 28 on a $100,000 recognizance bond and resides in Michigan. He also allowed Regnier’s bond to be reduced to $500,000 over the objection of prosecutors.

Regnier was also released from jail on Feb. 28 after his son paid 10% of his bond, court records show.