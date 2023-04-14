Joliet man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in 2020 fatal shooting

First-degree murder charges were dropped against a Joliet man who instead pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of a man who was deemed the aggressor in a fight in which they were both involved in 2020.

On Friday, Mario Noble, 38, of Joliet, agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder of Jermane Pettigrew, 42, who was shot multiple times on Sept. 3, 2020 in the 300 block of Pine Street in Joliet.

Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak sentenced Noble to 19 years in prison.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office dropped three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon by felon against Pettigrew.

At Friday’s court hearing, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Christine Vukmir said audio evidence of the fight between both men showed Pettigrew to be both verbally and physically the aggressor in the situation.

The second-degree murder charge said Noble had shot Pettigrew with a firearm while believing the circumstances would either justify or exonerate him in the killing, but that belief was unreasonable.

Noble and Pettigrew were friends who had been arguing all day before the shooting, according to Vukmir. An independent witness of the incident had pointed out to police that both men appeared heavily intoxicated, she said.

When Pettigrew had advanced on Noble, the defendant pulled out a firearm and shot Pettigrew multiple times, Vukmir said.

When officers responded to the shooting at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2020, they found a conscious Pettigrew laying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, Joliet police officials said at the time.

Pettigrew was later pronounced dead at 1:51 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2020, at Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Noble’s attorney, Stephen Whitmore, told Bertani-Tomczak that his client is a “pleasant person” who is the father of two children. He said he was an aspiring hip hop producer prior to the incident.