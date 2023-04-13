Police: Joliet woman kicked, bit officer

A Joliet woman landed in jail after she was accused of kicking and biting a police officer responding to a report of her causing a disturbance at an apartment, police said.

About 4 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the disturbance in the 300 block of North Bluff Street and learned Arionte Lusby, 24, was hitting and kicking the door to an apartment so she could challenge someone inside to a fight, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers encountered Lusby she was “irate and uncooperative,” he said. Officers attempted to place Lusby in custody at her own apartment but she refused numerous commands to submit to the arrest.

As Lusby resisted officers’ attempts to arrest her, she kicked one of the officers several times and bit the officer’s wrist, English said. Officers were able to place her into custody. Lusby was also wanted on an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on charges of resisting a police officer.

About 6:08 a.m. Thursday, Lusby was booked into Will County jail. She was charged the same day with aggravated battery to an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Lusby’s bond was set at $10,000.