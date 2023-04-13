Joliet man injured after jumping out of window to flee attack by brothers, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after he jumped out of an apartment window to avoid an attack by two brothers, police said.

Officers responded to the incident at 2:22 a.m. Monday at an apartment in the 400 block of North Bluff Street, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers arrived and determined brothers Kenneth Love, 34, and Thomas Love, 36, had arrived at the apartment and shattered five windows by using bricks, he said. A 36-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were inside, he said.

The Love brothers then entered the apartment by damaging the door to the apartment and attempted to fight the 36-year-old man, English said. The man was able to escape the apartment.

He was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment of injuries he suffered while jumping out of a window to flee the attack, English said. The 34-year-old woman was not injured.

The Love brothers were placed into custody after officers found them in the 500 block of Bluff Street about two hours later, he said. Both brothers were charged with residential burglary and criminal trespass to a residence. They were booked into the Will County jail and their bonds were set at $50,000 each.

The brothers were ordered to have no contact with the two alleged victims or the Bluff Street apartment.