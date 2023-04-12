Man charged with falsely claiming he would blow up Joliet Social Security Administration office

A Streator man faces a felony charge that accuses him of falsely claiming he would come to the Social Security Administration office in Joliet to “blow it up,” court records show.

On Tuesday, Steven Davis, 37, of Streator, was charged with felony disorderly conduct and misdemeanor harassment by telephone in connection with the incident.

A criminal complaint filed against Davis alleged he contacted a public employee at the Social Security Administration office in Joliet to report that he would come to the office and “blow it up,” while knowing there was “no reasonable ground for believing that the offense would be committed.”

The complaint also accused Davis of making a phone call to the employee with the “intent to abuse, threaten or harass.”

The case was investigated by the Joliet Police Department. Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English did not immediately respond to a message about Davis’ case on Wednesday.

A warrant for Davis’ arrest was signed by Judge David Garcia that carried a $50,000 bond. Davis has not been taken to the Will County jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

Davis was last in jail on March 1, according to jail records.