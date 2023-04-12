Charges unsealed in Joliet murder case involving teen’s fatal shooting

Charges were unsealed on Monday against a Joliet man charged with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old teen and wounding a 13-year-old teen with gunfire in the same Sept. 5 incident.

The criminal complaint against Eleuterio Roman, 20, of Joliet, showed he’s been charged with three counts of first-degree murder of Tremarion Williams, 16, who was shot and killed on Sept. 5.

The complaint accuses Roman of intending to kill or cause great bodily harm of Williams by shooting the teen without lawful justification.

Roman was also charged with the attempted murder and aggravated battery of the 13-year-old teen who was injured in the same incident.

The charges against Roman had been sealed since March 29 because they contained information regarding an ongoing criminal investigation. They were later unsealed on Monday.

Roman is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 20 to determine whether he committed the alleged offenses but a grand jury may return an indictment against him by that date.

Roman’s $10 million bond was set by Will County Judge Victoria Breslan.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English did not immediately respond Wednesday to further questions about the case.

Officers had responded to the shooting on Sept. 5 in 1800 block of McDonough Street and discovered Williams and the 13-year-old had been struck by gunfire.

Detectives identified Roman as the suspect involved in the shooting following an extensive investigation, English said.

On Oct. 20, a grand jury indicted Roman in a separate case on charges of unlawful possession of several firearms without a firearm owner’s identification card.

Those firearms allegedly included a handgun with a blue laser attachment, a Glock 42 .380-caliber handgun, a Ruger handgun, a Glock 45 9 mm handgun and an AK-47, according to the indictment.