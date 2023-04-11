Deadline nears for Joliet preservation awards

Friday is the deadline for nominations for the annual Joliet Historic Preservation Awards.

The city of Joliet gives the awards each year to recognize properties that have undergone recent restoration. The awards also recognize people and organizations that “exhibit dedication to the field of historic preservation,” the city said in a news release.

Awards in recent years have ranged from recognition of renovation work at individual homes to restoration at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus.

Joliet Township was recognized in 2021 for restoration and stabilization at Oakwood Cemetery. In the same year, the late Billie Limacher and the late Lynn Lichtenauer were recognized for their dedication to promoting Joliet’s heritage and preserving the city’s history.

Nomination forms can be found on the Historic Preservation Commission page on the city website, joliet.gov. Or, forms can be picked up at the Community Development Department in City Hall at 150 W. Jefferson Street.

Award winners will be recognized at a City Council meeting.

For more information, contact Jayne Bernhard, staff liaison to the Joliet Historic Preservation Commission by phone at 815-724-4052 or by email at jbernhard@joliet.gov.