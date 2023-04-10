Valpo hires former Joliet West, Illini star Roger Powell Jr. as next head coach

One of the best to ever put on a uniform in Joliet high school basketball history is making more history at the collegiate level.
Over the weekend, Valparaiso University announced its hiring of Roger Powell Jr. as the next head men’s basketball coach of the Beacons.
Powell is the 23rd head men’s basketball coach at Valparaiso, and previously served as an assistant coach and later associate head coach in the program from 2011-16 under then-head coach Bryce Drew. He is also the first Black head coach in program history.
“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Powell and his family back to Valparaiso University,” Director of Athletics Charles Small said in the ValpoAthletics.com story announcing the hire. “His track record of on-court success started during his time as a student-athlete and has continued throughout his coaching career.
“Coach Powell’s experience at one of the nation’s most successful programs coupled with his familiarity with our institution will serve him well in his new role. His faith, family values and high character all reflect those of our university and athletic department.
“I cannot wait to see our student-athletes flourish under his leadership.”
For Powell, it is a homecoming.
“My family and I are extremely blessed to have the opportunity to come back to Valparaiso University where my coaching career started,” Powell said in the university’s statement. “Now as the head men’s basketball coach, I have some unfinished business to attend to.”
Powell Jr., a 2001 Joliet West graduate and son of Roger Powell Sr., a Joliet Central star and Illinois State University player, was an all-stater at Joliet West prior to becoming a three-year starter for the University of Illinois, where he garnered Big Ten Conference honorable mention accolades in 2005 for the national runner-up Fighting Illini.
He went on to play professionally, including in 2006 for the NBA’s Utah Jazz, before beginning his coaching career, which until this hire included four seasons in an assistant coach position at national powerhouse Gonzaga.
Valpo, which competes in the Missouri Valley Conference, finished last season with an Arch Madness loss to Murray State, closing the season with an 11-21 record in what would be head coach Matt Lottich’s last of seven seasons guiding the program.