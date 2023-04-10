Ridge Road widening continues in Joliet

The widening of Ridge Road will continue this spring and summer on the far West Side of Joliet.

The project includes intersection improvements, sidewalks and bike paths from Theodore Street to Caton Farm Road.

The road is in the Kendall County section of Joliet.

The Kendall County Highway Department has made the same improvements on Ridge Road between Black Road and Theodore Street.

The work being done this year mirrors the previous improvements made on Ridge Road, said Joliet Public Works Director Greg Ruddy.

“It’s a Kendall County project,” Ruddy said.

The Kendall County Highway Department is widening the two-lane road to four lanes.

“This will continue the widening from Theodore to Caton Farm,” Ruddy said. “It’s currently one lane in each direction. There are some existing center turn lanes. It will go from two lanes to four lanes.”

Intersection improvements will be made at Ridge and Caton Farm roads. Other improvements include storm sewer work and new streetlights.

The Joliet City Council last week approved an intergovernmental agreement with Kendall County that continues the arrangement made for the past improvements.

Kendall County has financed engineering and construction for the project. Joliet has agreed to maintain streetlights, sidewalks and bike paths.