Joliet man accused of yelling obscenities at officers responding to stuck vehicle, police say

A Joliet man was arrested after he was accused of taking on a fighting stance and yelling obscenities at officers responding to an incident where his vehicle was stuck, police said.

At 3:36 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street for a report of a vehicle that had become stuck after driving over a curb, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived on scene, they encountered Myles Aldinger, 35, of Joliet, inside of his vehicle, English said.

Aldinger refused to provide identification and became belligerent with officers, he said.

Officers again requested identification, at which time Aldinger exited his vehicle and approached an officer in an aggressive fighting stance while yelling obscenities, English said.

Officers deescalated the situation, he said.

Officers again requested Aldinger’s identification and he aggressively approached an officer, English said.

Aldinger was then placed into custody on probable cause of assault and obstructing identification. He was released on his own recognizance.