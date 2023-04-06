Driver crashes into mailboxes in Joliet with children inside vehicle, police say

A woman was arrested after she was suspected of driving under the influence with her five children in a vehicle and crashing into three residential mailboxes in Joliet.

At around to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the 2400 block of Ruth Fitzgerald Drive for a report of a single-vehicle crash that involved 36-year-old Latoya Harrison, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that Harrison drove a Chevrolet Venture in the northbound direction of the 2400 block of Ruth Fitzgerald Drive, at which time her vehicle drifted off the road and struck three mailboxes, English said. The area is within the city limits of Joliet and in Plainfield Township.

“Following the crash, it was believed Harrison then left the accident scene along with five young children who were passengers in the vehicle,” English said.

Officers caught up with Harrison and her children while they were walking in the 2700 block of Ruth Fitzgerald Drive, English said.

Officers confirmed that Harrison had been driving the vehicle which had been involved in a crash, English said.

While speaking with officers, Harrison showed signs of possible alcohol impairment, English said. She refused to perform field sobriety tests and she was placed into custody without incident, he said.

Harrison confirmed her five children were passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash, English said.

Those children included two boys ages 5 and 7 and three girls ages 2, 3 and 5, English said. A relative of Harrison took custody of the children, he said.

Harrison was arrested and released on a cash bond.