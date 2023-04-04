Joliet party bus driver accused of ramming vehicle outside bar, fleeing officers, police say

Officers deployed a Taser on a man when they tried to arrest him over an incident where he rammed a party bus into another vehicle outside of a bar and fled the scene, police said.

On Sunday, Thomas Lopez, 42, of Joliet, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, aggravated fleeing and obstructing officers in connection with the incident.

Lopez was also cited for driving under the influence, fleeing, driving upon a sidewalk, disregarding a stop sign and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Lopez was booked into Will County jail at close to noon on Sunday and then released Monday evening.

At 3:12 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to One More Time Sports Bar, 1527 N. Raynor Avenue, for a report of a party bus striking a vehicle while in a parking lot, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers arrived at the bar and saw Lopez driving the the party bus and appear to intentionally ram into another vehicle that was occupied by six people, English said.

Two occupants of the vehicle were hospitalized for minor injuries, he said.

Lopez then fled the scene in the bus and then led officers on a chase.

During the chase, Lopez struck another vehicle in the 1200 block of Wilcox Street, English said. The vehicle was occupied by no one.

Lopez continued on without stopping, he said.

Lopez then stopped near Curtis and Kelly avenues and ran from the vehicle, English said.

Officers later found Lopez in backyard in the 1200 block of North Raynor Avenue, where he refused to follow officers’ commands, English said.

Officers deployed a Taser on Lopez and he was placed into custody, he said.

A woman who was a passenger on the bus was hospitalized for minor injuries she suffered throughout the chase, English said. Lopez had also been hospitalized as well before he was booked into jail, he said.