Joliet man dies from shooting in Alsip

A Joliet man died from gunshot wounds he suffered in an ambush that took place in the parking lot of a children’s indoor playground in Alsip.

At close to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of gunfire at My Kidzplay on the 4800 block of 111th Street, according to a statement from the Alsip Police Department. Alsip is a village in Cook County.

Within two minutes, officers were on scene investigating and providing first aid to the victim in the parking lot, police said.

The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Alsip Police Lt. Todd Gutowski confirmed the victim is Trevale Robinson, 24, of Joliet.

Robinson died from multiple gunshot wounds and his manner of death is a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The suspects involved in the shooting fled east on 111th St. in a silver BMW and Jeep Compass, police said. Witnesses described them as a group of African-American males.

“At this time the incident appears to be a targeted attack on a single individual, and there is no present risk to the Alsip community,” police said.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Alsip Police Department’s tip line at 708-385-7902, extension 2272.