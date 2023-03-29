Man charged with Crest Hill predatory sexual assault of a child

A man was arrested on a charge of predatory sexual assault of a female minor in Crest Hill between 2019 and 2020.

About 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jeffrey Vallario, 41, was booked into the Will County jail on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

A criminal complaint alleged Vallario sexually assaulted and abused a female minor between April 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020.

The case was investigated by the Crest Hill Police Department.

Following that investigation, Judge Ken Zelazo signed a warrant on Monday for Vallario’s arrest. That warrant carried a $250,000 bond.

Vallario has addresses listed in Glendale Heights and Lombard, according to court and jail records.