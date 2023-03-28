Suspect vehicle crashes into tree in Joliet after fleeing officers, police say

Two suspects who may have been fleeing the scene of a possible battery and robbery of another man had crashed their vehicle into a tree in Joliet, police said.

Ivan Mendez, 25, and Miguel Graterol-Hernandez, 26, both of Joliet, were arrested following an investigation of the incident that was reported at 10:03 p.m. on Thursday in the parking lot of Walgreens, 2101 W. Jefferson St.

Officers responded to the Walgreens parking lot and found an injured man who appeared to have been battered, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Information gathered by police indicated the man may have been robbed by two other men in the parking lot, English said.

The injured man was taken to Ascension-Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment of his injuries, he said.

Officers gathered information about a possible suspect vehicle and found it near Mason Avenue and Wilcox Street, English said.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to do so, which led to a pursuit, English said.

While fleeing from officers, the vehicle crashed into a tree in the 1400 block of West Acres Road, English said.

The two occupants – Mendez and Graterol-Hernandez – ran from the vehicle, English said. Mendez was quickly apprehended after he was found hiding in a garage, he said.

Graterol-Hernandez taken into custody after he was found a short time later by Will County sheriff’s deputies near Wilcox Street and Douglas Street, English said.

Mendez was booked into the Will County jail. Graterol-Hernandez was released from custody on his own recognizance.

Mendez was charged with aggravated fleeing, obstructing a police officer and trespassing while Graterol-Hernandez was charged with obstructing a police officer, English said.