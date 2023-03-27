Tuesday night’s the night for McDonald’s All American Jeremy Fears Jr.

The top boys basketball player in the Herald-News area will be taking the court in the top prep basketball showcase in the nation Tuesday night.
Joliet West senior point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. will be taking the floor for the West on Tuesday night in the 2023 edition of the McDonald’s All American Games. The boys all-star game is scheduled to be broadcast live on ESPN/the ESPN App at 8 p.m. Tuesday, following the girls game which tips off at 5:30 p.m. on EPSN2/the ESPN App. The event this season is taking place in Houston.
The McDonald’s All American Games bring together the country’s top high school seniors. Fears was announced back in late January, Illinois’ lone representative in the boys event.
“I was shocked,” the Michigan State signee said upon hearing of his selection. “You know, it was a once in a lifetime opportunity you get to be a senior and actually get your name called and nominated to actually be a McDonald’s All American. I feel blessed and grateful.
“I was excited – just a lot of emotions.”
Fears was selected from a nationwide pool of some 400 players, including 11 from Illinois. Fears is the first Herald-News area player to be selected since Providence’s Michael Thompson in 2002.