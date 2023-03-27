Joliet residence damaged by gunfire, police say

No one was injured in a shooting that damaged a Joliet residence on Sunday, police said.

A preliminary investigation of the incident determined that about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, the front of the residence in the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

There were occupants inside the residence of at the time of the shooting but no injuries were reported, English said.

Officers responded to the report of shots fired about 1:04 a.m. Monday, he said.

“This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet police detectives work to identify a suspect or suspect,” English said.

Anyone with information should contact the Joliet police investigation unit at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.