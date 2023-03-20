Lincoln-Way West’s Ava Gugliuzza is the Herald-News Girls Basketball Player of the Year

NEW LENOX — Ava Gugliuzza comes by basketball naturally.
That happens when you have two older sisters who are standout players, and your dad coaches their club team.
All the time Gugliuzza spent watching and playing with her sisters, Taylor and Tara, both currently playing for Lewis University, paid off as the Lincoln-Way West senior guard was named Herald-News Player of the Year.
Gugliuzza averaged 21.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.5 steals per game for the Warriors this season. She was the most feared 3-point shooter in the area, as she made 131 this year — sixth on the all-time IHSA list. That boosted her career total to 415, which is fourth in state history.
“I knew going into this year that I had a chance to get to 400 for my career,” Gugliuzza said. “It gave me a goal and something to push forward to.”
She has been around basketball for as long as she can remember.
“My sisters had always played basketball since they were about 4 years old, and when I was four, I started playing it too,” she said. “We would go outside in the driveway and shoot. Then a rec league started down the street, and we went there.
“I would go to all of their games and tournaments. It seemed like we were at a tournament every weekend. My dad was their coach and, sometimes if their team was ahead by a lot, he would put me in there.”
It was that type of competition that Gugliuzza feels helped her attain the level of success she has. She was named Southwest Suburban Conference Player of the Year as well as MVP of the WJOL Thanksgiving Tournament.
“I have always kind of followed in my sisters’ footsteps,” Gugliuzza said. “I have always looked up to them, and I went to all of their high school games when I was in junior high. Then in my freshman year, I played on the varsity with both of them [Taylor was a senior and Tara was a junior]. For all three of us to be out there on the same high school team was a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and it was so special.”
Her high school coach, Ryan White, feels Ava Gugliuzza is special on her own.
“Anytime a player is listed in the all-time ranks for any category, you know you have been blessed with a special player,” White said. “Ava has worked really hard over the last four years to become the all-around basketball player she is today.
“As good a player as Ava has been, she is an even better player off the court. She has been one of the easiest kids to coach over the last four years.”
When choosing college destination, she decided to go her own way. Rather than go to Lewis like her sisters, Gugliuzza decided to attend Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. The decision was made in part to do something different, but there is a practical reason as well.
“SIU-E has a good engineering program, and I want to go into civil engineering,” she explained. “Part of it is wanting to do my own thing, but most of the reason is academics. Those are the important thing, and SIU-E offered something that Lewis didn’t.”
One thing that will most likely make the SIU-E coaching staff happy is the range that Gugliuzza has developed. Many shots were taken, and made, from well behind the 3-point line.
“I never really started taking deep 3s until last year,” she said. “Teams kept coming out guarding me at the 3-point line, so I just moved back to get some room. Honestly, now I feel better shooting from back there than I do right at the 3-point line.
“I feel like it comes naturally, but it’s muscle memory. I have put in a lot of work. When you shoot that much, like about 200 3-pointers a day, it just starts to feel natural.”
The big question is: Which Gugliuzza is the best shooter?
“Whenever my sisters come home from college, we will go and shoot and have games,” she said. “There isn’t one that always beats the other ones. We all have our days.”
Gugliuzza admits to being a basketball junkie. So much so that the youngest Gugliuzza, Tori - who is in fourth grade - will have at least one fan in the stands.
“When Tori is ready to play in high school, I will be out of college,” Ava Gugliuzza said. “I am sure I will come to all of her games.”