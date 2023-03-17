Lockport man charged with tackling man at Joliet’s Jameson’s Pub

A Lockport man has been charged with tackling a man to the ground at Jameson’s Pub in Joliet and battering two police officers after his arrest, police said.

At 4:02 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Jameson’s Pub, 2755 Black Road, for a disturbance involving Timothy Bond, 30, of Lockport, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they learned the bar staff had refused service to Bond because of his intoxication,

English said. Bond had thrown a glass to the floor, shattering it, and then pushed an employee when the staff attempted to escort him out of the bar, English said.

Staff then held Bond for the arrival of officers, who placed Bond into custody, English said.

When Bond was taken to the Joliet Police Department, he was uncooperative with the booking process and made numerous threats to fight officers, English said.

Bond then struck an officer while being processed, he said.

At 1:09 a.m. Wednesday, Bond was booked into the Will County jail.

Bond was charged with striking a Joliet police officer, pinching the hand of a second officer, and tackling a man to the ground at Jameson’s Pub, according to a criminal complaint filed against him.

A $10,000 bond was set for Bond, who posted 10% of that amount for his release from jail at 7:09 p.m. on Wednesday.