Felony DUI charge filed against Channahon firefighter, paramedic

A Channahon firefighter and paramedic has been charged with driving under the influence while a child was inside of his vehicle on Jan. 18.

On Thursday, a felony charge of aggravate driving under the influence and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the life or health of a child were filed against Kurt Liebermann, 36, of Channahon.

The charges were filed over a Jan. 18 incident at Lallo’s Bar and Grill in Channahon.

Officers were called to the restaurant and learned from witnesses that an intoxicated man, who had a child with him, had left the location in a pickup truck, accordion to Channahon Deputy Police Chief Adam Bogart.

Officers pulled over the vehicle for multiple traffic violations, Bogart said.

Liebermann agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests, he said.

At the conclusion of those tests, Liebermann was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, multiple traffic violations, and endangering the life or health of a child, Bogart said.

Custody of the child was turned over to family at the scene of the stop, Bogart said.

“An open bottle of [liquor], two open bottles of Fireball shooters, and two unopened Busch beer cans were found in the vehicle. Four firearms were also recovered from Liebermann’s vehicle,” Bogart said.

It was not clear if the child belonged to Liebermann. Bogart did not respond to the question on who the child belonged to.

Channahon Fire Protection District Chief John Petrakis would not comment on whether Liebermann was still with the fire district or whether he would face disciplinary action over the charges.

“Due to the situation you reference being a personnel issue of the fire district, I cannot comment on his current status as an employee or anything pertaining to this matter as it currently under inquiry,” Petrakis said.