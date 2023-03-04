Class 3A Boys Basketball: Hillcrest fends off Lemont

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS – Lemont went down fighting Friday night.
The 45-39 victory by Hillcrest in the boys 3A sectional final the Hawks hosted proves as much. Lemont (28-7) didn’t win, but Hillcrest (29-3) had to play Lemont’s game to advance to Monday’s supersectional date with perennial Public League power Simeon (30-3) at Illinois-Chicago.
“It’s their style,” Hillcrest coach Don Houston said. “They’re relentless. They play amazing basketball together. You’ve got to beat them at their tempo.”
Only in the final half, when the Hawks enjoyed a 24-19 advantage, did they gain any advantage thanks to their height. Lemont’s tallest player, 6-foot-6 Deividas Bilevicius, was outmanned by 6-foot-8 Darrion Baker and 6-foot-6 Quentin Heady.
“Size and rebounding,” Lemont senior Conor Murray, whose gritty play stood out, pinpointed as the difference. “That wasn’t in our favor. Rebounding was big and we had a couple more turnovers. But we played 32 minutes and played our asses off.”
Hillcrest won the board battle 28-13, including seven offensive boards, and were careful with the basketball.
“They’re so good at limiting their turnovers,” Lemont coach Rick Runaas said. “They made it tough on us by not allowing us to get easy baskets. They just battle so hard. Sometimes we got our hands on loose balls and they fought right back.
“That’s what great teams do.”
The final lead change of the game came on a pair of free-throws by Heady at the end of the first half, but Lemont fought like a pack of junk-yard dogs, tying the game at 23 early in the third on two of Rokas Castillo’s game-high 19 points, only to see Hillcrest go on a 6-0 run – a run by the deliberate pattern of the game – and lead 29-25 with a quarter to play.
Lemont cut it to 33-29 with 5:47 remaining on Ryan Runaas’ conventional three-point play, and closed to 36-33 with Rokas Castillo’s steal and score with 3:53 remaining, but a flurry of free-throws by Baker (9 points) and key baskets by Tolu Samuels (16 points) brought Hillcrest home successfully.
Hillcrest’s height was the difference, unlike last year, when Lemont knocked Hillcrest out in sectional play. And the screenshot of last year’s 40-35 final score was the Hawks’ motivator.
“We looked at that again today,” said Heady, who scored 14 points. “Since last year’s playoffs, I’ve thought about it every day.”
Now Lemont’s seniors will think about it, and their four years together.
“We learned a lot of – not even really basketball – just life,” Murray said, choking back tears. “This program gave so much to me. I learned things that will follow me the rest of my life.”
Runaas’ 14th season closes with the most wins in school history.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the seniors,” he said. “We just got better throughout the year, and as a coach, that’s what makes you most proud, that the team came together.
“We’re not quick, we’re not tall, we’re not strong, but we play together.”