Class 2A Boys Basketball: JCA’s season ends with loss to Perspectives in Julian Sectional title game

CHICAGO — For the first quarter and the early part of the second, Joliet Catholic Academy hung right with Chicago Perspectives Leadership in the title game of the Class 2A Julian Sectional.
In the end, though, the Warriors had too much quickness and shooting ability as they pulled away for an 81-47 win.
“We ran into a buzzsaw tonight,” JCA coach Adam DeGroot said. “Hats off to Perspectives. They disrupted us after the first quarter and they shot the lights out. We couldn’t stop them.
“They played a tremendous game. It won’t surprise me a bit if a week from now they are cutting down the nets.”
The Hilltoppers, who finish with a 16-17 record and were trying to win their first sectional title since 1987-88, were able to use the dominating inside presence of Anthony Birsa in the early going and keep things close. Birsa had 11 points and nine rebounds in the first quarter and kept his team within 16-15 at the first break.
JCA got a basket by Owen Wiers to start the second and take its first lead at 17-16 before a three-point play by J.K. Woods put Perspectives ahead 19-17. Birsa answered with a three-point play of his own for a 20-19 JCA lead, but it was all Perspectives after that.
The Warriors went on a 15-2 run to grab a 34-22 lead after a 3-pointer by Jakeem Cole (17 points). After a free throw by Christian Holman and a basket by Birsa, who finished with 20 points and 19 rebounds, Perspectives got a putback basket by Kamarrion Cobb (12 points) and back-to-back baskets by Gianni Cobb (game-high 26 points) to go ahead 40-25 en route to a 43-28 halftime advantage.
“They were all over the place defensively,” DeGroot said. “We couldn’t get our 3-pointers to fall. I don’t know how many we shot in the first half, but I know we didn’t make any.
“That had been a good recipe for us lately. Make some early 3′s and stretch the defense out. Then the middle would be open for Anthony. We didn’t make our 3′s tonight, and that made for a long night for us.”
Meanwhile, Perspectives made seemingly every shot they threw up, and that continued in the second half. The Warriors outscored JCA 26-7 in the third quarter to take a 69-35 lead into the fourth, and by rule, the clock ran for the entire fourth quarter. James Pilapil did manage to hit two 3-pointers in the second half for JCA on his way to six points, while senior Tyler Surin went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth and finished with nine points.
“This has been nothing but a positive experience for us,” DeGroot said. “We said we wanted to build a culture of joy, and these kids embody that 100%. I am very lucky as a first-year coach to have a group of kids like this.
“I am glad we were able to go on this playoff run. These kids deserve every bit of success they had. What happened tonight is not indicative of how we played the last three or four weeks.”