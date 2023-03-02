Suspect in Beecher shooting arrested, jailed on $5 million bond

The 57-year-old suspect in a Jan. 30 shooting in Beecher has been arrested and jailed on a $5 million bond.

About 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Mark Eugene, 57, of Olympia Fields, was booked into the Will County jail on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by felon.

Eugene’s arrest stems from the investigation of a Jan. 30 incident where a 45-year-old man in Beecher was shot once in the torso with a handgun in the 200 block of Woodward Street, according to a statement from Beecher Police Chief Terry Lemming. Beecher is a small village about 33 miles southeast of Joliet and close to the Indiana border.

Lemming said the Eugene and the alleged victim were acquaintances.

After an investigation, Will County Judge Jessica Colón-Sayre signed a $5 million bond warrant for Eugene’s arrest, Lemming said. The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force assisted in the investigation, he said.

On Wednesday, members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Force apprehended Eugene and took him to the Beecher Police Department for questioning, Lemming said.

It was not immediately clear why a $5 million bond was set for Eugene. The bond for some defendants in first-degree murder cases is typically set at $1 million. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has not yet responded to a question on the bond.