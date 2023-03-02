Prosecutors seek forfeiture of vehicle in Joliet shooting case

Will County prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of a vehicle they alleged was used by a Joliet man facing an attempted first-degree murder charge over a Jan. 4 shooting in the city.

On Wednesday, prosecutors filed a complaint for the forfeiture of a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze that they said allegedly was used by Erik Solis-Medina, 27, of Joliet in the shooting that left a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Following Solis-Medina’s arrest, he initially was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On Jan. 26, a grand jury returned an indictment that added an additional charge of attempted first-degree murder.

The indictment alleged Solis-Medina took a substantial step toward killing the victim by personally firing a gun at him in an act that caused him “great bodily harm, permanent disability or permanent disfigurement.”

Solis-Medina was charged with aggravated assault by firing a gun at the victim from a Chevrolet Cruze.

The forfeiture complaint filed Wednesday said that Joliet police detectives responded Jan. 5 to Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet hospital for a gunshot victim. The detectives spoke with him and his girlfriend. Detectives gained information that led them to identify Solis-Medina as the suspect who was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze at the time of the shooting, according to the complaint.

Detectives interviewed a passenger in Solis-Medina’s vehicle who claimed he saw Solis-Medina say “Hey, what’s up,” twice to a man who was walking on foot and then fire a gun at him, the forfeiture complaint said. The passenger claimed Solis-Medina drove away.

The passenger told police that Solis-Medina allegedly “tossed the gun to him when they got pulled over and told him to throw the gun outside the car,” according to the forfeiture complaint. The gun was found under the passenger side of the vehicle.

The victim had also identified Solis-Medina as the suspected shooter and told police that his girlfriend was a former girlfriend of Solis-Medina, according to the complaint said. The girlfriend told police that Solis-Medina had “previous issues” with the victim “due to their relationship,” and that Solis-Medina once went to the victim’s residence and threatened him with a firearm.

Judge Donald DeWilkins had set a $250,000 bond for Solis-Medina, who was able to post that amount for his release from the Will County jail on Jan. 6.