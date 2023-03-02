Chicago man charged with Bolingbrook sexual assault

A Chicago man was arrested Tuesday on charges of criminal sexual assault and sexual abuse of a 26-year-old woman in Bolingbrook.

The investigation into the case against Marco Silva, 26, of Chicago began Oct. 7, according to a statement from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

At the time, a 26-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted while at a residence in Bolingbrook, police said. Silva, a longtime acquaintance, had slept over at the home.

While sleeping, the victim woke up while Silva was sexually assaulting her, police said.

The investigation led Judge Chrystel Gavlin to sign a $35,000 bond warrant for Silva’s arrest.

Silva faces charges of criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse.

Following Silva’s arrest Tuesday, he was booked into the Will County jail. He was released the next day after posting 10% of his $35,000 bond.