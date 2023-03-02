Boys basketball: Miles Beachum’s buzzer-beating putback lifts Lemont into sectional title game

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS – A coach’s blood pressure rises to unimaginable levels in the final seconds of a tie game with playoff advancement and all that goes with in on the line. Faces can get as red as the numbers on the scoreboard.
Then there’s Rick Runaas.
He’s 14 seasons into his career coaching Lemont. He’s seen it all. And he knows math.
Thus, with the score knotted at 37 and his team with the ball as the final seconds ticked away against Marian Catholic, he was curious and concerned, but not worried. His heart didn’t go into overdrive.
“It was beating a little easier knowing we had four more minutes [if we missed],” Runaas said.
Indeed, Matas Castillo missed his 3-pointer from 24 feet on the right with about four seconds left. But that meant plenty of time for Miles Beachum, the team’s leading offensive rebounder all season and surprisingly forgotten by Marian’s defense, to gobble up the rebound and sink the putback just ahead of the buzzer for Lemont’s 39-37, Class 3A Hillcrest Sectional semifinal victory over the Spartans.
“I knew as soon as I saw him shoot to crash the boards,” Beachum said. “I just tracked the ball and just did what I could with the time we had.”
Which was next to no time at all. The ball left his hand in the game’s last second.
It was Beachum’s only basket of the game.
“Miles knows his role, and he relishes it,” Runaas said of the senior, who played two years at Morgan Park Academy and now is in the middle picking between Fordham and NYU, a no-lose proposition, for college. “He’s the smartest kid on the team. Knew the clock, knew the situation and knew that in this instance, ‘This is what I’ve got to do now.’ "
He was there when Castillo needed him.
“I know he’s in the paint trying to get rebounds, so I knew if I missed I could count on him,” Castillo said. “I knew it was off.”
It was a bit of an off-balance heave, as the Spartans were closing in on him. But Beachum was left unhindered to do his magic.
In beating third-seeded Marian (26-8), second-seeded Lemont (28-6) advances to Friday’s sectional final against the top-seeded host Hillcrest Hawks (28-3). Hillcrest beat Lemont when they played in South Suburban Blue Conference play this season, but that was when Castillo and brother Rokas Castillo were unavailable.
Lemont is a different team with them in the lineup on both sides of the court. They’re cohesive offensively and tenacious defensively, as proven by their attention to detail in the latter category in a second half that saw each team score only 13 points.
“It comes down to stops,” Matas Castillo said. “The two charges I took, other plays.”
“There just weren’t easy baskets,” Runaas said.
Matas Castillo led Lemont with 13 points, with Rokas Castillo adding nine.
Marian’s Quentin Jones scored 14 points, but only three of those came in a second half where he was limited to two shots.
Friday’s sectional championship is scheduled for a 7 p.m. opening tip.