Boys basketball: JCA on the verge of making school history

In the second-to-last game in the regular season, Joliet Catholic Academy lost a game to powerful Benet Academy.
At that point of the season, a loss by JCA wasn’t exactly new, as they were 12-16 overall after that loss and it finished their East Suburban Catholic Conference schedule with a 3-13 mark. However, the loss was by just six points, and it seemed to breathe life into the Hilltoppers.
Since hanging tough with Benet, JCA has won its last four games, including a thrilling, 63-61 win over Phillips on Wednesday night in the semifinals of the Class 2A Julian Sectional. That puts the Hilltoppers in the sectional championship game Friday night at 7 against Perspectives Leadership.
If they win, it will be JCA’s first boys basketball sectional championship since 1987-88, well before the players on the current team were born. That team also got hot at the right time of the season, and even after winning a sectional title, finished with a 15-15 record.
“I heard it has been, like, more than 30 years since we won a sectional title,” Birsa said. “Playing in the conference we do - teams like Benet and Marist and Marian Catholic - definitely prepared us for the postseason.
“It’s exciting to be able to play for a sectional title and be a part of school history.”
Birsa has been the steadying force behind the Hilltoppers. His 6-foot-5, 290-pound frame not only gives JCA a unique presence in the post, but he also gives them senior leadership on the floor. And he’s always on the floor. In the last two games, the only time he came off the floor was when coach Adam DeGroot mass substituted in the regional championship game for about the last two minutes.
“Anthony Birsa is a special dude,” DeGroot said. ”His leadership on the floor is outstanding, and he is a monster underneath. There aren’t many teams that can match up with Anthony.
It hasn’t been only Birsa, though. Senior guard Tyler Surin has also been a mainstay in the lineup, while juniors James Pilapil, Drew Wills and Owen Wiers have become quite adept at their roles. Pilapil is generally charged with bringing the ball up the floor, no easy feat with the pressure defenses the Hilltoppers have faced in the last two games. Wills and Wiers handle defensive and rebounding duties that Birsa can’t attend to. All three are dangerous behind the 3-point arc, as is Surin. And, when JCA hits a few 3-pointers, it opens up the middle for Birsa to work.
“When we shoot well, we are going to be in every game,” Wills said. “Our season started OK, but we have been getting better as the season has gone on, and we are playing our best right now.
“I am excited to be playing for a sectional championship.”
DeGroot has plenty of praise to hand out when it comes to his team.
“These guys are a great group,” he said. “The conference definitely has us battle-tested. Our guys never seem to get too high or too low, and that has paid dividends.
“We have great senior leadership with Tyler and Anthony, and the juniors have really played well. They are all filling their roles. James Pilapil can hit the 3, and Drew Wills and Owen Wiers get some big rebounds for us. They are just cool cats. They aren’t afraid to go out there and mix it up, and they play with a lot of confidence.”