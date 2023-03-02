Boys basketball: Anthony Birsa, Joliet Catholic hold off Phillips 63-61 to reach 2A sectional finals

CHICAGO – It wasn’t easy, but Joliet Catholic Academy held off a furious rally by Phillips in a Class 2A Julian Sectional semifinal game and earned a 63-61 win Wednesday night. With the victory, the Hilltoppers will play for the school’s first sectional title since the 1987-88 season when they take on Perspectives at 7 p.m. Friday.
JCA (16-16) led 45-30 after a 3-pointer by James Pilapil (nine points) with 3:50 to play in the third quarter. Phillips (19-10) refused to go away without a fight, and the Wildcats cut the lead to 49-39 entering the fourth.
The Hilltoppers, however, had a weapon at their disposal that Phillips couldn’t control.
Anthony Birsa.
Birsa, a 6-foot-5 senior headed to Northwestern University to play football, displayed his basketball prowess all game and collected 10 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, preventing Phillips from putting together a sustained run. Birsa also finished with a game-high 13 rebounds.
“Anthony is just a double-double machine,” JCA coach Adam DeGroot said. “He’s a unicorn. For someone with his size to move the way he does is incredible. The best players show out at the biggest times, and he showed out tonight. Not only his play, but his leadership.
“Phillips ramped up their pressure late. We knew it would be a part of the game, and we wanted to limit our turnovers, especially what we call pick-6 turnovers, where they get a steal and it goes for a basket. For the most part, we did a good job with that.”
JCA seized control of the game early, as Pilapil and Owen Wiers (six points, seven rebounds) each hit a 3-pointer. After two straight Phillips baskets, Pilapil hit another 3-pointer, and Birsa drained two free throws for an 11-4 lead. JCA took a 16-13 advantage into the second quarter, and Birsa took over.
Not only did Birsa score seven points in the second to help JCA take a 31-28 lead into halftime, he also handled the ball often and on two separate occasions found Drew Wills (14 points) open in the lane for an easy bucket.
“We run that sometimes,” Birsa said. “I flip up to the top and get the ball. The first time they didn’t stop me, so I just went to the basket. After that, when they came to stop me, I dished it off to someone else.”
After taking the 15-point lead in the third quarter, JCA faced a more intense Phillips defense.
The Wildcats’ offense also picked up, and they pulled to within 59-57 on a basket by Marrion Wells (16 points). Birsa then scored on a lob from Pilapil before Wills made a free throw with 50.7 seconds left for a 62-57 lead. Wells made a pair of free throws to cut it to 62-59 with 30.6 left. Wiers made a free throw with 27.3 seconds left.
Jaheim Savage (18 points) scored for Phillips with 17.3 seconds remaining to make it 63-61. The Wildcats got a 3-point attempt off in the final seconds, but it missed, and JCA took over with 1.3 seconds remaining and ran out the clock.
“I was a little nervous at the end,” Wills said. “But our conference teams put a lot of pressure on us, so we are used to it. Anthony gave me some great passes when I was cutting to the basket.”
Birsa enjoyed the raucous crowd on both sides.
“It felt awesome to have the crowd going crazy,” he said. “We play a lot of real good teams in our conference – Benet, Marist, Marian Catholic – and we were prepared for this.”