Man accused of throwing plexiglass stand at Joliet Walgreens pharmacist, police say

A Streator man was arrested after he was accuses of throwing a plexiglass stand at a pharmacist at Walgreens in Joliet, police said.

About 6:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to Walgreens, 2101 W. Jefferson St., for a report of a disturbance, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they learned a man had become irate and threw a plexiglass stand at a pharmacist, English said. The plexiglass stand struck him in the chest, he said.

The man then fled the store.

“It was determined the suspect grew angry after being told that he had come to the wrong Walgreens to pick up a prescription,” English said.

The pharmacist was not injured, he said.

At 1:13 a.m. on Wednesday, officers found Steven Davis, 37, of Streator, near the intersection of West Jefferson Street and Larkin Avenue, English said.

He was taken into custody after he was identified as a suspect in the incident, English said.

Following Davis’ arrest, he was booked into the Will County jail.