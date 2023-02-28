Class 4A Girls Basketball: Bolingbrook falls to O’Fallon in Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional

BLOOMINGTON – During its run to a sectional title this season, Bolingbrook has shown the capacity to shrug off a less than stellar half and finish a game strong.
Unfortunately, that did not happen Monday night, as O’Fallon took control early and never relinquished it in a 65-48 win in the Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional at the Shirk Center. It was only the second loss of the season to a team from Illinois for Bolingbrook, which finishes with a 27-4 record.
Bolingbrook was uncharacteristically guilty of 16 turnovers and allowed the Panthers to hold a 37-27 edge in rebounding. D’Myiah Bolds led the Panthers with nine boards and the 6-foot-2 junior also had 12 points.
It was the seniors for O’Fallon who controlled most of the game, in particular Jailah Pelly and Shannon Dowell. Pelly kept Bolingbrook at arm’s length during the fourth quarter, hitting 9 of 10 free throws and going 4 for 4 from the field for 17 of her game-high 22 points to go with nine rebounds. Dowell was instrumental in getting the lead to where it was by tossing in 19 points and adding six rebounds.
“Their senior leadership was a big difference,” Bolingbrook coach Chris Smith said. “Nos. 1 [Pelly] and 21 [Dowell] were very composed, and we weren’t as composed as we could have been.
“O’Fallon is a very good team, but our shots weren’t falling, especially early. And when the shots don’t fall, the chances of winning get much more complicated.”
Both teams had trouble scoring in the first quarter as O’Fallon (32-4) grabbed a 9-6 lead at the first break on a 3-pointer from Laylah Jackson.
The offense picked up a bit for each team in the second quarter, and O’Fallon got six points from Pelly and four from Bolds, while Bolingbrook got five from Yahaira Bueno, who led the Raiders with 16 points, and four from Persais Williams (seven points). The Panthers took a 24-16 lead into halftime when Pelly was fouled at the buzzer and made a pair of free throws.
“They took us out of our rhythm,” Smith said. “They used a lot of ball pressure, and we didn’t handle it well. We looked like a scared team out there at times, kind of like the moment was too big for us. Also, they were 20 for 28 from the free-throw line, and we were 3 for 7.
“They also rebounded very well and didn’t allow us many second-chance opportunities.”
The teams played nearly even in the third quarter, with Bueno hitting a pair of 3-pointers to pull the Raiders to within 28-22. Dowell and Angelina Smith traded baskets for a 30-24 O’Fallon lead, but that was as close as the Raiders got the rest of the way. O’Fallon took a 38-28 lead into the fourth quarter and Pelly’s free throws helped keep the lead safe.
Even with the loss, Smith is excited about his core of returning players, as all of the starters for the Raiders will return.
“I think these girls will come back next year with a little chip on their shoulders,” Smith said. “We had a good season, but now we need to look at the offseason and see what we need to work on. Our basketball IQ could use some help. We knew attacking off the dribble would be a problem for us tonight, and it was.
“By our own count, we missed about 13 layups tonight. If we even make half of those, it’s a different game. Still, we’re excited about what we have coming back for next year.”