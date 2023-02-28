Class 4A Girls Basketball: Bolingbrook falls to O’Fallon in Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional

Bollingbrook Falls In Supersectional Game February 27, 2023 - Bloomington, Illinois - Bolingbrook's Yahaira Bueno looks for an open teammate to pass the ball while being guarded by O'Fallon's Josie Christopher during their supersectional game at the Shirk Center in Bloomington. The Raiders fell 65-48. (Photo: PhotoNews Media/Clark Brooks) (Clark Brooks )