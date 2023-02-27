Joliet man accused of sexual abuse of teen outside Louis Joliet Mall, police say

A man was arrested after he was accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a female teen in the parking lot of Louis Joliet Mall, police said.

Juan Castellanos, 58, of Joliet, was taken into custody about 6:50 p.m. on Friday following an investigation of the incident, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

At 3:41 p.m. Feb. 7, officers were made aware of a possible sexual abuse incident that had occurred in January, English said.

“Following an investigation into this case, it was believed that Castellanos engaged in sexual conduct with a 16-year-old female in a vehicle in the parking lot of Louis Joliet Mall,” English said.

English said it is believed that Castellanos is an acquaintance of the alleged victim’s family.

Castellanos was booked into the Will County jail, where his bond was set at $25,000.

Court records on Monday did not yet show formal charges filed against Castellanos.