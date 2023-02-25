Class 2A Boys Basketball: Anthony Birsa, Tyler Surin lead JCA to regional title over Julian

JOLIET – It’s a play that Joliet Catholic Academy has been working on all season.
Friday night, it finally worked how the Hilltoppers wanted, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
Early in the third quarter, guard Tyler Surin lobbed a pass to Anthony Birsa. Birsa, who stands 6-foot-5, weighs every bit of 290 pounds if not more, and wears a brace on his right knee, timed his jump perfectly and dunked the pass home, bringing the JCA faithful to its feet.
It was two of 20 points for Birsa, who also had a team-high 11 rebounds, and it gave the Hilltoppers (15-16) all the momentum they needed to complete a 63-46 win in the Class 2A Joliet Catholic Academy Regional and advance to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. semifinal in the Julian Sectional against Phillips, an 89-57 winner over Urban Prep/Bronzeville.
Birsa was the difference for the Hilltoppers early, as he went 4 of 5 from the field in the first quarter, helping them to an 18-15 lead. He added four points in the second as JCA took a 37-24 lead into halftime and had eight points in the third.
“That’s the first time I have gotten a dunk down on that play,” Birsa said. “We’ve tried it a few times, and we finally got it right. It was a great time for it, and it was a nice way to get us going in the second half. My teammates did an awesome job of feeding me the ball.
“It feels awesome to win the regional championship on our home floor. We had a great student section and it was electric in here.”
While the first three quarters belonged to Birsa, the fourth was all Surin.
The senior guard iced the victory. The Hilltoppers did not score a field goal in the fourth quarter, but Surin went 10 of 12 from the free-throw line in the final quarter, while James Pilapil and Danny Kelley were each 1 for 2. Surin finished with a game-high 28 points, including going 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
“We just stuck with what we have been doing all year,” Surin said. “Our offense has been clicking, and we were able to play our game. We didn’t let them speed us up. We were able to create some opportunities for Anthony. He’s hard to stop when he gets the ball down low. That lob, we have been working on that all year. Most of the time, it goes for a layup, but this is the first time we got a dunk out of it. It’s an amazing feeling to win a regional at home, and now we get to go somewhere else and keep playing.
“All year, Coach [Adam DeGroot] has been telling me that I’m the guy he wants at the line late in the game, and that has made me want to be that guy.”
The Hilltoppers were in control from the start, thanks largely to 8-of-11 shooting from the floor in the first quarter. They continued to shoot well all game, finishing 20-for-39 from the field and 16-of-23 from the free-throw line. Besides Birsa with 11, Drew Wills and Owen Wiers each had seven rebounds.
“We knew we had to defend the paint and the straight-line drive,” DeGroot said. “For the most part, we were able to do that. We also did a very good job on the boards and didn’t allow very many second-chance points.
“Anthony Birsa is a special kid. He is an absolute monster underneath. Good things happen for us when he touches the ball. Either he scores, or other dominos fall and we’re able to work it around to someone that’s open. He and Tyler Surin have been tremendous all year, dealing with injuries of their own.
“To do this on our home floor is just awesome. The schedule we played against those tough 3A and 4A teams really helped prepare us, and we are peaking at the right time of the year.”