Class 4A Girls Basketball: Bolingbrook holds on to top upset-minded Lincoln-Way West in Romeoville Sectional semifinal

ROMEOVILLE – In the postseason, no one asks how a team won or how good they looked doing it. The only thing that matters is the score at the end of the game.
Bolingbrook found itself in a closer game with Lincoln-Way West than it hoped Tuesday night in the first of two semifinal games in the Class 4A Romeoville Sectional, but the Raiders were able to overcome a slow start and come away with a 46-38 victory.
After missing five games toward the end of the regular season, Bolingbrook’s Persais Williams was on the court for the third time since returning. She helped make up for the absence of the Raiders’ starting post player, Jasmine Jones. Williams had 12 points and six rebounds, while freshman Ciyah Thomas had a game-high 11 rebounds to go with three points. Angelina Smith led the Raiders (26-3) with 17 points.
“This is only my third game back after missing five conference games,” Williams said with a bag of ice strapped to her knee after the game. “We were missing Jasmine, our other big, but we pulled together.
“Ciyah Thomas was a big help for me down low. She did a good job rebounding. Me and her got the boards when we needed them.”
Bolingbrook, which plays Homewood-Flossmoor - a 47-34 winner over Lincoln-Way Central in the other semifinal - in the title game Thursday night, had trouble getting much going offensively in the early going against a stingy 3-2 zone played by Lincoln-Way West. The Warriors (24-10) packed the lane and did not allow much penetration by either the dribble or the pass. Meanwhile, Ava Gugliuzza scored 13 points to help lead the Warriors to a 15-10 lead midway through the second quarter.
Bolingbrook, however, turned up its defense and changed the course of the game. After a free throw by Thomas, the Raiders got a 3-pointer by Ariyel Jackson (five points) and baskets by Smith and Yahaira Bueno (nine points) before Williams beat the buzzer with a basket to send the Raiders into halftime with a 20-15 lead.
“This was one of those days where we weren’t very prepared,” Bolingbrook coach Chris Smith said. “Give a lot of credit to Lincoln-Way West. They did a good job with their 3-2 zone and with Jasmine out, we needed more of a post presence.
“Ciyah Thomas gave us a good spark off the bench with her rebounding, and Persais Williams is a tough matchup for most teams.”
Bolingbrook threatened to run away and hide, starting the third quarter on a 10-3 spurt. Gugliuzza, who led all scorers with 24 points, scored the next 11 points for West as they drew to within 35-29 entering the fourth.
Lincoln-Way West continued to chip away and eventually drew to within 38-36 on a pair of free throws by Caroline Smith with 2:24 to play. The Warriors then forced a Bolingbrook turnover, but on the inbounds pass, Bueno stole the ball and flipped it behind her back to Smith before going out of bounds, and Smith laid the ball in while being fouled. She missed the free throw, but Williams got the offensive rebound.
Gugliuzza then stole the ball and passed ahead to Raylin Caballero for a layup and a 40-38 Bolingbrook lead. The Raiders made 6 of 8 free throws in the final 47 seconds to seal the victory.
“That steal by Ya-ya [Bueno] and the basket by Angie really turned the momentum for us,” Chris Smith said. “Now, we need to put that together for four quarters.”
“We didn’t start out that great, but we picked it up after the first quarter,” Williams said. “We got back to how the Raiders play basketball. We won as a team tonight. A lot of players scored and we had help from the girls coming off the bench.”
West coach Ryan White was pleased with his team’s effort as well, especially after suffering an 81-47 defeat to the Raiders earlier this season.
“I couldn’t be happier with the effort of our girls,” White said. “The last time we played them, we got behind so much so fast that we couldn’t even see how the zone defense worked against them. We talked at halftime that if we could get to 40 points, we would have a shot. We didn’t quite get there, but we were right in it until the end.
“Ava Gugliuzza has been through games like this, but for a lot of our young girls, this was their first experience in a game like this. I hope this experience can carry over into next year. Overall, it was a good year. I will take 24-10 and a regional title any time.”