Boys wrestling: Lockport makes it back to state

NEW LENOX – Timmy O’Connor missed nearly two months of the season for the Lockport wrestling team.
Tuesday evening he returned to the lineup in a big way.
O’Connor won a key match at 113 pounds as Lockport defeated the host Warriors 42-22 in the Class 3A Lincoln-Way West Dual Team Sectional.
The Porters will make their fourth straight and seventh overall state meet appearance in the past eight contested postseasons. They will face Gurnee Warren on Friday night at 7 p.m. in a state quarterfinal match at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
While the margin of victory for Lockport (17-8) was big, O’Connor’s match was key. He came away with a 5-3 win in the fourth bout of the night and that put the Porters ahead 14-4.
“Yes, it was,” O’Connor said when asked if it was big. “I hadn’t wrestled in a competition in a while, for over a month. I dislocated my left knee in a tournament but I’m feeling better every day.
“I was nervous at the start but I kept looking at my coaches. They just said to go out and have fun. [Freshman Haden Anderson] got a first-period takedown. But I knew how to get out of it and had to bounce back. When it was tied 2-2 after two periods I got another takedown. At state, I have to keep doing it for the team.”
Things started well for the Warriors (16-3) as junior Nick Kavooras got an 11-1 major decision at 220. But Lockport captured the next five matches. That started with junior Wojciech Chrobak (16-0 tech fall) at heavyweight. Freshman Isaac Zimmerman (pin in 1:43), at 106, O’Connor then came through, and sophomore Liam Zimmerman (pin in 23 seconds) won at 120, and senior Jad Alwawi (12-0 major decision) had a victory at 126 to make it 24-4.
“We told Liam that he would probably be weighing in at 132,” Lockport coach Jamison Oster said. “But then Justin Wardlow [state runner-up at 120] broke his elbow at state and then Liam had to get back down to 120. He’s been the utility player and did a great job.
“Since the sectional, we’ve lost three guys to injury. But we have the motto of next man up and there’s great depth on this team.”
Senior Carlos-Munoz Flores (132) and sophomore Payton Roberson (195) are the other two injured for the Porters. They hope to be back this weekend.
“Senior Logan Kaminski (9-3 at 138), sophomore Durango Valles (10-3 at 152), senior Logan Swaw (pin in 1:06 at 170), and senior Aidan Nolting (pin in 3:02 at 182) also had wins for Lockport.
Swaw, who placed second at state at 160 in the individual tournament last weekend, was glad to get another opportunity to go to state with the team.
“It’s awesome to go back with Lockport,” he said. “I think we are going to do a lot better than people’s expectations. We have a strong bond as a team, we pick each other up and have each other’s back.”
Senior Karter Guzman (pin in 2:43 at 132), sophomore Luke Siwinski (11-7 at 145), freshman Jimmy Talley (7-3 at 160), and senior Anthony Sherman (pin in 1:23 at 195) had wins for Lincoln-Way West.
“Going in, I saw there was a path to victory,” Lincoln-Way West coach Brian Glynn said. “We were going to have to basically wrestle flawless. I believed in the group we had. They wrestled really solid but we didn’t win a lot of those toss-up matches and in order for us to win, we were going to have to win all of them.
“Lockport is a very good team and they’re experienced. We have a very young team and we’ve got some good years ahead of us so I think it was very important for us to be in this dual meet so the guys next year can have that expectation.”
Yorkville pulled away at the end and registered a 35-23 win over Edwardsville to advance to state for the first time in 11 years.
With the Foxes leading 22-20, junior Cam Peach had a huge 11-1 major decision at 160 pounds.
“I had been at 152 most of the year,” so I bumped up,” Peach said. “I wasn’t expecting it today but I knew what I had to do and it turned out well. It’s just our coaches and everyone pushing each other in the room.
“We had big expectations coming into this season. Now we want to keep it rolling at state and do our best.”
Also getting wins for the Foxes were junior Ben Alvarez (pin in 2:20 at 220), freshman Liam Fenoglio (5-0 at 106), sophomore Jack Ferguson (4-1 at 132), junior Dom Coronado (9-1 major at 138), sophomore Ryder Janeczko (pin in 1:27 at 152), sophomore Luke Zook (forfeit at 170), and junior Ryan Stocki (5-2 at 195).
“We had 11 starters back and this was the goal,” Yorkville coach Jake Oster said of getting to state. “Now our goal is to get a trophy.”